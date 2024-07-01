Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Declines By 23.4%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of BranchOut Food worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of BOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 215,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,602. The company has a market cap of $2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. BranchOut Food has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 100.10%.

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.