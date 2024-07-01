Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Rises By 33.3%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 659,100 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBUS. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in Cibus by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cibus by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,480,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 2,172,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,199. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.92. Cibus has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

