Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Declines By 40.0%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CV Stock Performance

CVHL stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 78,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,581. CV has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Get CV alerts:

CV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.