Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Grows By 25.0%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSVO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 201,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.