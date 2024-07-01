Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Drops By 20.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,245.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ETV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. 628,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,071. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

