Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Expands By 43.4%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Janover at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janover stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,912. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Janover has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Janover ( NASDAQ:JNVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 211.51% and a negative return on equity of 88.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

