Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Decreases By 13.8%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 1,175,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31.
Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
