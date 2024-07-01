Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Declines By 17.3%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRSN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.55. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

