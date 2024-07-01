Short Interest in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR) Grows By 30.7%

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Trading Down 28.4 %

OAKUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.