Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Rises By 19.8%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ROHM Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. 54,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,709. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.08. ROHM has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $25.04.
About ROHM
