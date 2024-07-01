Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Expands By 71.2%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SANUWAVE Health Price Performance

Shares of SNWV stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,274. SANUWAVE Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

