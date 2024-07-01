Short Interest in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Expands By 40.3%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 632,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SHJBF remained flat at C$1.86 during midday trading on Monday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

