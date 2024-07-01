Short Interest in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Expands By 40.3%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 632,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of SHJBF remained flat at C$1.86 during midday trading on Monday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile
