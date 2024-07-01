Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Expands By 131.2%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 55,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
