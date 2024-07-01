Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Expands By 131.2%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the May 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 55,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

