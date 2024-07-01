Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Decreases By 24.5%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.60.
About Sumitomo Electric Industries
