Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Decreases By 24.5%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

