Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Declines By 12.6%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Team Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TISI traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

