Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $673.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,779. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

