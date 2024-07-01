Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,780. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.