Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,779,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 883,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,685. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

