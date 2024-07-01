Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,302. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

