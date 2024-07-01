Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on SMPL
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.