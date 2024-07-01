Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 77.9% in June

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

SINGY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

