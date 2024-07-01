Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 77.9% in June

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
SINGY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.
About Singapore Airlines
