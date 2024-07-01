Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in June

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

SHTDY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Sinopharm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Sinopharm Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

