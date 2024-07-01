Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Smart Cannabis Stock Down 33.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCNA traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,485. Smart Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

