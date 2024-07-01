Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives $8.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.73. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

