Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in June

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Soitec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:SLOIF remained flat at $103.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00. Soitec has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

