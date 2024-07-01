Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

