Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.