Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
SKHHY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.