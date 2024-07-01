Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,554,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 2,277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 3.4 %

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.98. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,704. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

