Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 341,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Sprott Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SII traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $41.23. 16,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sprott

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Sprott by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sprott by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

