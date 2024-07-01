SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 2,554 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 261,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,779,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,297,126. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

