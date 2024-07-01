SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.01, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

