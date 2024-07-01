SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

MSCI traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $481.75. The company had a trading volume of 829,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,823. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.92.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.