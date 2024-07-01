SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,425,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.