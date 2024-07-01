SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,088,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,872.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.19.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

