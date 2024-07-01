SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

PNC traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

