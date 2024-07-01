SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,638 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.5% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. 195,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $89.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

