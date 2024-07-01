SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 222,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. 8,379,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,532. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

