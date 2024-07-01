SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $516,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oceaneering International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $23.66. 2,082,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,217. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
