SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $853,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $6,800,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 4,160,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,720 shares of company stock worth $3,391,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

