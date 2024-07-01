SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

