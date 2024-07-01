SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 67,465 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,465 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of C stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,053,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,575. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

