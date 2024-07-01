Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 2,204 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,774. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.