Stephens Consulting LLC Has $30.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.41. 2,850,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

