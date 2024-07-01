Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -264.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

