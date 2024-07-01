Stifel Nicolaus Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$13.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.38.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In other news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. Also, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,240 shares of company stock worth $4,473,405.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

