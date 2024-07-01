Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $295.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $243.00 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $252.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

