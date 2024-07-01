Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.4 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of STLFF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
