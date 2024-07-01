Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.4 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

