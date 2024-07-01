StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

GLBS stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned about 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

