StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.75 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.
About UTStarcom
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.