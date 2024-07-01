StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNRX

VolitionRx Stock Down 4.1 %

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.